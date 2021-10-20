CHARLESTON — One day after West Virginia recorded its 4,000th COVID-19-related death, the number of active coronavirus cases in the state climbed back over 10,000 on Friday.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard, there were 10,213 active cases and 4,108 total deaths. Nearly 1,400 new active cases were reported Friday.
Hospitalizations, though down, are still high. As of Friday, 785 people were receiving care for COVID-19 in a hospital, with 227 in intensive care units. Of those patients, 163 were on a ventilator.
About 77% of people hospitalized — 606 total — were unvaccinated, according to the state. In the ICU, 86% of patients reported being unvaccinated. That increases to more than 88% for patients on a ventilator.
State data shows that 52.33% of West Virginians over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated. Rates are lowest in the state among children ages 12-15.
Kanawha County leads the state in vaccinations, with 65% of eligible residents there fully vaccinated.
According to data from the state Department of Education, 541 public school students were positive with the virus as of Friday. One school, Hundred High School in Wetzel County, was reported closed Friday due to lack of staffing.
During Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 briefing, state health officials urged individuals to continue getting not just the COVID-19 vaccine, but also the flu vaccine.
State coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said it’s concerning to enter fall and winter with two compounding respiratory viruses circulating. Last year’s flu season was abnormally mild, Marsh said, but things could be different this year as mask-wearing has decreased and people are gathering more.
Among the 60 new coronavirus-related deaths reported Friday was a 92-year-old man from Cabell County. The county has recorded 253 deaths related to the virus.
An 82-year-old woman, 64-year-old woman and 90-year-old woman, all from Putnam County, were also reported among the deaths Friday, as was a 79-year-old man from Lincoln County.
There were also 31 reconciliations from death certificates reported Friday, including a 50-year-old man from Cabell County, 59-year-old woman from Cabell County and 83-year-old man from Mason County.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (98), Berkeley (687), Boone (152), Braxton (67), Brooke (73), Cabell (452), Calhoun (37), Clay (47), Doddridge (64), Fayette (213), Gilmer (32), Grant (84), Greenbrier (152), Hampshire (119), Hancock (170), Hardy (73), Harrison (709), Jackson (193), Jefferson (207), Kanawha (906), Lewis (131), Lincoln (146), Logan (143), Marion (495), Marshall (175), Mason (129), McDowell (140), Mercer (333), Mineral (188), Mingo (146), Monongalia (428), Monroe (56), Morgan (92), Nicholas (211), Ohio (191), Pendleton (26), Pleasants (28), Pocahontas (26), Preston (284), Putnam (329), Raleigh (396), Randolph (88), Ritchie (59), Roane (83), Summers (24), Taylor (102), Tucker (36), Tyler (35), Upshur (145), Wayne (199), Webster (64), Wetzel (80), Wirt (43), Wood (457) and Wyoming (170).
For more information about COVID-19, including where to find a vaccine or test, call the state’s information line at 833-734-0965.
ICU beds remain full
In Kentucky, 2,008 new coronavirus cases and 31 virus-related deaths were reported Friday, with around 27.4% of the new cases occurring in children and teens aged 18 and under.
The state’s test positivity rate has increased to 8.0% from 7.91%. The positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, according to the World Health Organization.
Two deaths reported Friday included Kentuckians as young as 44 years old, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post to social media.
Some 1,273 virus patients were hospitalized, including 373 in intensive care units, the state said.
State reports show that some hospitals are still feeling the brunt of the delta variant surge despite the state’s declining positivity rate. Only 142 intensive care unit beds were available statewide Friday, down from 167 on Thursday. Nine out of 10 of the state’s hospital regions have ICU capacity at 85% and above.
Almost all of Kentucky’s 120 counties are reported to be in the red zone — the most serious category for COVID-19 incidence rates. People in those counties are asked to follow stricter recommended guidelines to contain the virus.