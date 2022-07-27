During a conference call Thursday following the release of the company’s second-quarter earnings report, Nucor officials said all primary steelmaking equipment has been purchased and the company has awarded significant portions of civil engineering and concrete work.
Topalian and other officials also reported Nucor Steel Gallatin in Ghent, Kentucky, is fully operational after completing its project work on June 6. Nucor’s plate mill at Brandenburg, Kentucky, is on schedule and on budget for a late 2022 production start with nearly 400 workers, they added.
Nucor announced record earnings of $2.56 billion, or $9.67 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. By comparison, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $2.10 billion, or $7.67 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 and $1.51 billion, or $5.04 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.
During the earnings call, the company said earnings were driven by increased profitability in the steel products segment, which continued to benefit from robust demand in nonresidential construction markets. In addition, the steel mills segment earnings strengthened due primarily to increased profitability at its bar and plate mills, Nucor officials said. They added Nucor’s raw materials segment generated increased profits in the second quarter due to relatively higher selling prices for both direct reduced iron and scrap.
Nucor said its outlook is strong as demand remains stable and resilient across the major end-use markets it serves, and customer inventory levels appear right-sized relative to economic conditions.
The company said it expects a decrease from the record-setting second quarter, but it does expect another strong quarter of profitability in the third quarter of 2022.
“Nucor’s second quarter earnings represent new records,” Topalian said. “Nucor’s differentiated business model is yielding exceptional results. I would like to congratulate our teammates for delivering world class performance in safety and profitability while providing exceptional customer service. Our team is focused on delivering the safest, cleanest and most profitable year in our history.”
