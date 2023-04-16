Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

GHENT, Ky. — Nucor Steel West Virginia officials appear optimistic about a ceremonial groundbreaking this summer for a new sheet mill at the Mason County community of Apple Grove.

"We remain hopeful that a groundbreaking ceremony can take place sometime this summer," said John Farris, Nucor Steel West Virginia vice president and general manager, during an interview with The Herald-Dispatch at Nucor Steel Gallatin near Ghent, Kentucky, earlier this month.

Finished rolls of steel await distribution outside of Nucor Steel Gallatin on April 6 at Ghent, Ky.
Truckload after truckload of gravel was brought to and spread on one of several sites being prepared for construction of the new Nucor Corp. steel mill in Mason County, West  Virginia, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

