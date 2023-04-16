GHENT, Ky. — Nucor Steel West Virginia officials appear optimistic about a ceremonial groundbreaking this summer for a new sheet mill at the Mason County community of Apple Grove.
"We remain hopeful that a groundbreaking ceremony can take place sometime this summer," said John Farris, Nucor Steel West Virginia vice president and general manager, during an interview with The Herald-Dispatch at Nucor Steel Gallatin near Ghent, Kentucky, earlier this month.
The company had originally said a groundbreaking would take place in the beginning of 2023 and then pushed the date back to the spring and now to the summer.
"This is one of the reasons I don't like giving dates," Farris said. "The federal permitting process is going slower than we thought."
To date, Nucor Steel West Virginia has received all required state permits and is still working to secure its federal permits, including one for its barge fleeting and loading and unloading area on the Ohio River. The dock will be used to deliver production equipment during the mill's construction. Later it will be used to deliver scrap metal and other raw materials and to ship finished steel.
"One challenge is we have to move over 100,000 endangered mussels up river from the site," Farris said. "One good thing is we did not find any endangered bat species at the site. We have a great relationship with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and we cannot thank the state's federal, state and local officials enough for their support and help with this project."
Moving all those mussels is a work in progress, but it will be done, Nucor officials said.
While the building phase can't start until all permits are obtained, there is some work going on at and near the site, primarily with earthmoving and delivering gravel and stone.
The mill itself will be built between W.Va. 2 and the Ohio River. Work underway now is across W.Va. 2 in an area that is being prepared for construction contractors' use.
"All three primary contractors for this work are from West Virginia," Farris said. "Nitro Construction, Kanawha Stone and Letart Corporation."
Construction of temporary offices and housing for construction workers has started before beginning construction in earnest.
"We anticipate having 2,500 to 3,000 construction workers at the site during the peak of the building phase," Farris said.
Construction of the approximately 2.2 million-square-foot facility on an 1,800-acre site beside the Ohio River, approximately 28 miles north of Huntington, is expected to take two to three years.
"We will have plenty of work for local people and contractors once we get started," Farris added. "We are just not at that point yet."
Farris says Nucor uses some construction contractors from out of the area that it has used on its other mill builds, most recently in Brandenburg, Kentucky.
"There's Lexicon, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, Systems in Arkansas, and some others that offer services specifically for the steel industry," Farris said.
Nucor officials said the Brandenburg team delivered one of the safest mill startups in Nucor’s history and completed it on time and on budget.
"We intend to do the same in West Virginia," Farris said.
Nucor now expects a net cash outlay of approximately $3.1 billion for the West Virginia sheet mill, up from $2.7 billion when the project was first announced in September 2021.
The revised $3.1 billion estimate is net of $275 million in cash proceeds received from West Virginia for costs related to the Apple Grove site location. Factors contributing to the increased capital cost include general inflation, the acquisition of additional property and equipment and expanded port and rail infrastructure requirements, Nucor officials said.
Construction of the new sheet mill is expected to take two to three years once all permits are issued. It will make steel by melting scrap or processed iron in electric arc furnaces, a production process that now accounts for about 70% of the steel made in the United States.
"It is a lower-cost process with reduced carbon emissions compared with making steel from iron ore melted in a coal-heated blast furnace," Farris said.
When operational, the new mill will have the capacity to produce up to three million tons of sheet steel per year. It will be equipped to produce 84-inch sheet products, and among other features, will include a 76-inch tandem cold mill and two galvanizing lines capable of producing advanced high-end automotive and construction grades.
"Nucor Steel West Virginia will have a freight advantage and unmatched capabilities that will enable the continued expansion of Nucor's high-quality, low-carbon steel product offerings," Farris said.
Farris also mentioned that two sites in northern West Virginia are under consideration for a transload and processing facility to better serve customers in the upper Midwest and Northeast regions.
"Both are in Hancock County," he said. "We are still doing some community, cultural and environmental assessment before a decision is made."