HUNTINGTON — Nucor Steel West Virginia has taken the next step in building its $2.7 billion mill in Mason County by filing for an application from the Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a permit to do work in the Ohio River and in wetlands at the site.
The application provides details about the project and what construction entails. The permitting process includes surveys of the site to determine the presence of endangered or threatened species and mitigation measures should any be found.
The Corps issued a public notice about the application on Wednesday. The notice begins a month-long public comment period that expires June 11.
Nucor announced plans in January to build a modern steel mill in Mason County between the unincorporated communities of Apple Grove and Mercers Bottom. As part of the announcement, Nucor said it will build a smaller facility in West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle for a transloading and processing facility. Company officials have said some steel from Mason County will be shipped by barge to a facility in the Weirton area for processing and shipment to its final destination. The company has not yet announced where the Weirton-area facility will be built, although it has identified sites of interest.
The Mason County mill will make new steel from scrap, some of which will arrive by rail and some by river.
In the river itself, about two miles below the Robert C. Byrd Locks and Dam, Nucor plans to build new barge loading, unloading and fleeting areas along nearly a mile of river bank for the delivery of raw materials and for delivery of finished products. Nucor wants to build five fleeting areas. Each fleeting area would include three new mooring cells. The cells would be sheet pile cells backfilled with suitable clean fill material, each with a maximum 40-foot diameter. The maximum riverward extension of each cell would be no more than 100 feet from the normal pool elevation.
Each of the five fleeting areas would include mooring of a maximum of eight barges in a four-long by two-wide arrangement. The maximum riverward extent of the fleeting areas, with moored barges, would be no more than 245 feet from the normal pool elevation.
The inbound loading dock would consist of a sheet pile bulkhead wall with an approximate riverward extent of 90 feet from the normal pool shoreline. The proposed outbound barge-loading dock would consist of a sheet pile wall with an approximate riverward projection of 80 feet. The outbound dock would include an overhanging roof with a maximum riverward extent of approximately 180 feet, secured with nine four-foot diameter pilings. The upstream and downstream sides of each dock would be protected by approximately 50 linear feet of riprap to prevent erosion. Two new mooring cells at the southern end of the site would be installed to facilitate unloading of direct reduced iron — a raw material in the steelmaking process.
Five new stormwater outfalls and one new wastewater outfall would be installed along the Ohio River. One new water intake structure would be installed within the river.
On shore, construction of the mill may include widening of approximately 6,800 linear feet of W.Va. Route 2. According to the notice, construction of the mill itself would occupy about 664 acres of the 695-acre site. Construction activity would result in permanent discharges of dredged or fill material into a total of 10.1 acres of 33 wetlands, 1,054 feet of four unnamed ephemeral and intermittent streams, and 9.017 acres of disturbance along 5,000 feet of Ohio River bank.
The plant site is within the known or historic range of eight endangered or threatened species: the Indiana bat, the northern long-eared bat, the clubshell mussel, the pink mucket pearly mussel, the snuffbox mussel, the fanshell mussel, the sheepnose mussel and the northern riffleshell mussel.
The Corps is evaluating the scope of the proposed 90 acres of tree clearing. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s West Virginia Field Office recommended a summer survey be conducted to determine the presence or absence of the Indiana bats within the project area. The survey is to be done this month and next. A mussel survey will be performed in the project area at the same time.
To compensate for the loss of aquatic features associated with the temporary and permanent discharges of dredged or fill material into streams and wetlands, Nucor proposes to purchase credits from an approved mitigation bank and from the West Virginia In-Lieu Fee Program.
The public notice and attached documentation are available at the Huntington District website at https://www.lrh.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory/Public-Notices/Article/3027829/lrh-2022-55-ohr/. Comments and requests for additional information should be submitted electronically to Lauren Pritt by email to lauren.a.pritt@usace.army.mil. The public comment period ends June 11.