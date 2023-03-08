Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Spirit Airlines
A Spirit Airlines passenger jet taxis to the gate Thursday at West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston.

 KENNY KEMP | HD Media

CHARLESTON — The sight of Spirit Airlines’ bright yellow Airbus passenger jets approaching or departing West Virginia International Yeager Airport will fade into the sunset in May.

Officials at the Charleston airport announced Thursday that Spirit had given notice it will end its year-round nonstop service to Orlando, as well as its seasonal nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach, effective May 4.

