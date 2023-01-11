Anon-profitchemical and advanced software firm in the South CharlestonRegional Technology Park is morphing into a private, employee-owned concern.
In its 20-year-history, MATRIC – the Mid-Atlantic Technology and Innovation Center – hasgenerated $185 million in value for the Kanawha Valley, says Steve Hedrick. Hedrick is theformer chief executive officer of MATRIC and the current CEO of AVN Corporation, which last week announced theacquisition of MATRIC.
Terms were not disclosed.Hedrick said each of MATRIC’s 85 employees will remain employed in the new venture, though stock distribution will notbe uniformin value.
The hillside development began its life as the Union Carbide Tech Center, drawing some of the finest scientific minds from around the world. Union Carbide, then Dow, pulled up stakes, the latter in 2011. Dow donated the buildings and land to the new regional technology park.
The technology parkhas benefited from millions in public investmentsincethen. The latestis a $750,000American Rescue Plan Actgrant from the Kanawha CountyCommission to improve Building C on the campus. AVN will occupy that building.
Commission President Kent Carper said he would like to have known the technology park’s largest tenant would soon be convertingto for-profit status before approving themoneyduring last week’s meeting.
“This deserved to be publicly vetted,” Carper said. “They knew this was going to be doneand it wasn’t disclosed to us. Would it have made a difference to us? I don’t know.
“What if they were going to be increasing employment for a for-profit brickfactory? I would like to have had all the facts.”
Hedrick emphasized that the park is separate from MATRIC, and that plans to take MATRIC private have been in the works long before the Building C funds.
Carper acknowledges the commission did not directly fund MATRIC, but the park.Hedrick termed it a “fair question” when asked if it is good policy for a business to be built on public money, then change its ownership structure to private.
“We pay rent, we’ve signed long-term leases with the tech park,” Hedrick said. “We have taken this organization from one or two employees to more than 80.The principal reason to create (private) AVNis to have investible vehicle to grow our place, which we could not before. That expansion and growth was unable to us.”
Hedrick says offering AVN stock to the public, and on the hoped-for horizon.He saidseeingemployees own a share of the company was important to him.
“We value our employees greatly,” Hedrick said. “They are theresourcesthatmake our companygo. We recognize that.”
Hedrick said its software development armis in Morgantown, but its employees can work from anywhere.