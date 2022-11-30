Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

court blox 3.jpg
Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — John Nassy, 29, a Nigerian national living in Dumfries, Virginia, was sentenced to five years of federal probation, including six months on home detention, and ordered to pay $148,000 in restitution for receipt of stolen money in a scheme that defrauded at least 200 victims, many of whom are elderly, of at least $2.5 million, according to a news release.

Nassy has already paid $40,000 of the restitution he owes.

