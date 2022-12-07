PIPESTEM, W.Va. — Visitors who climb the observation tower at West Virginia’s Pipestem Resort State Park probably wonder what three aluminum antennas are for.
They need wonder no more. Here’s the scoop: Biologists installed the antennas to pick up radio signals from creatures that migrate through the area.
“It’s one of our Motus stations,” explained Mack Frantz, a zoologist with the state Division of Natural Resources’ Natural Heritage Section. “It’s part of an international network of radio telemetry stations designed to track the movements of migratory animals as small as insects and as large as birds.”
West Virginia has four stations — the one at Pipestem, one at the Hanging Rock Migration Observatory atop Peters Mountain in Monroe County, one at the Fox Forest Wildlife Management Area near Elkins and one at the Three Rivers Avian Center near Brooks. Frantz said he expects to install 10 more stations in the next couple of years.
The network, which began in Canada, boasts more than 1,500 receivers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Researchers for the Birds Canada organization wanted a way to track birds too small to carry large radio transmitters, so they came up with the idea of a sensor array that could track transmitters that weigh as little as 0.2 grams.
They named the system “Motus,” the Latin word for “movement” or “motion.”
“The way we used to track animals was to put radios on them that put out a specific frequency,” Frantz said. “You could only track them if your receivers were set to that specific frequency.”
In the Motus system, all the radio tags transmit on the same frequency, so they can be picked up by any Motus receiver within a 3- to 5-mile range. All the receivers are tied into a database that allows researchers to determine at a glance which species have passed near any station in the network.
At West Virginia’s Hanging Rock station, for example, researchers spent most of last summer tagging monarch butterflies and tracking their movements as they migrated south toward their wintering grounds in Mexico.
At Fox Forest, researchers identified migratory bats. Frantz said other species of interest include golden-winged warblers, loggerhead shrikes and wood thrushes.
“West Virginia might have the largest summer population of wood thrushes anywhere in the country, so that’s why they’re of interest,” he added. “We’ve been working with our ornithologist, Rich Bailey, on the birds. I’ve mainly been focusing on bats and insects.”
Once in a while, a truly rare or unusual species shows up near one of the receivers.
West Virginia’s researchers got a pleasant surprise in late September and early October, when Kirtland’s warblers passed near Hanging Rock’s antennas. The species, which spends summers in Michigan and winters in the Bahamas, is considered one of the rarest U.S. songbirds and is listed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as threatened.
Installing West Virginia’s receiving stations hasn’t been easy. Frantz said the DNR had planned to begin participating in the network in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the timeline back a full year.
“We put in our first stations in 2021,” he said. “We’re not electricians or engineers, so there was a pretty steep learning curve.”
Small “mini-computers” record signals the antennas pick up, then store the data on micro SD cards. During known migratory periods, such as spring and fall, biologists visit the stations every 30 days to swap cards and download the collected data to their laptop computers or cellphones.
Frantz said that in areas with good cell service, receivers can be set up to remotely download their data to biologists’ phones.
“Unfortunately, West Virginia still has a lot of areas with really spotty cell coverage,” he added, “so we’re probably going to be downloading manually for quite a while.”
Technology allows researchers to place transmitters on surprisingly small and delicate animals.
“We try to have the tags be no heavier than 10 percent of an animal’s bodyweight,” Frantz said. “With monarchs, we use superglue to attach them to the butterflies’ undersides. With bats, we use a surgical glue that’s designed to fall off within a given number of days. For long-retention tags, we use elastic bead wire to make little harnesses so the radios are carried like little backpacks.”
Motus system data can be accessed via smartphones or computers on the Motus website, http://www.motus.org. Visitors to the site can click on any of the stations shown on the map and view a list of animals that passed nearby.
“All the data collected is shared with anyone who cares to look it up,” Frantz said. “What you end up with is everyone from concerned private citizens to federal- or state-agency partners and (non-governmental organizations) working together toward the same end — and that is to conserve species we think are important.”