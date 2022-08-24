Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

FirstEnergy Corp., the electric utility serving most of northern West Virginia, says it will proceed with plans to convert an ash pile in Berkeley County into a utility-scale solar facility.

FirstEnergy subsidiary Mon Power intends to build a six-megawatt solar facility at the 26-acre site as part of a plan to construct five utility-scale solar facilities in West Virginia totaling 50 megawatts of renewable generation.

