FirstEnergy Corp., the electric utility serving most of northern West Virginia, says it will proceed with plans to convert an ash pile in Berkeley County into a utility-scale solar facility.
FirstEnergy subsidiary Mon Power intends to build a six-megawatt solar facility at the 26-acre site as part of a plan to construct five utility-scale solar facilities in West Virginia totaling 50 megawatts of renewable generation.
The ash pile took material from FirstEnergy’s former R. Paul Smith Power Station across the Potomac River in Maryland. Allegheny Energy Supply Company, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy, recently received approval from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to end environmental monitoring at the landfill after permanently closing the facility by removing all regulated materials. The landfill’s closure was the conclusion of a 20-year effort to reuse the plant’s ash byproduct in cement manufacturing. FirstEnergy harvested 3.1 million tons of ash that was sold to two major cement manufacturers to fuel their cement kilns.
“The reclamation and closure of this former landfill has generated a positive economic impact for our company, and as the future home for one of our solar projects in West Virginia, it symbolizes our efforts to build a brighter and more sustainable future for the communities we serve,” Mark Vindivich, a manager in FirstEnergy’s environmental department who oversaw the project, said in a news release announcing the project.
The company began working with the state on a plan to close the landfill in 2015, three years after closure of the R. Paul Smith Power Station. Activities included removing infrastructure such as piping and engineered liner while decommissioning two dams on the property. In June, FirstEnergy’s request to end environmental monitoring under the solid waste permit was approved by the DEP, marking the first time a company had earned such approval in West Virginia.
The other four locations for solar generation are a 51-acre site adjacent to a Mon Power substation in Hancock County, a 27-acre retired ash disposal site in Marion County, a 95-acre site in Monongalia County adjacent to Fort Martin Power Station and a 44-acre reclaimed strip mine property in Tucker County.
Mon Power customers may purchase electricity from the company’s solar facilities by paying an overall subscription cost of 4 cents per kilowatt hour in addition to normal rates. When Mon Power and fellow FirstEnergy subsidiary Potomac Edison have obtained customer commitments for 85% of the renewable energy credits generated by a solar facility, the companies will seek final approval from the commission for a ratepayer surcharge to cover the balance of the project costs and begin full-scale construction. Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers who make a commitment for solar purchases now are not expected to begin incurring charges until early 2024, FirstEnergy said.