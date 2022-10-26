Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington Foundation Inc. inducted four local residents into the Greater Huntington Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

Edward F. “Chad” Chadwick, Paul E. Davis, Linda S. Holmes and Marie E. Redd were the newest members added to the Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Mountain Health Arena.

