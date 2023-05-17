Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Works by a variety of artists and in a variety of mediums will be displayed in the Marshall University Visual Arts Center this summer in connection with several exhibitions, including one that opened on Monday.

The exhibition “Beyond Violet,” which features works by Christina Kerns, a new media artist and associate professor at Lincoln University of Pennsylvania who has exhibited her work in several countries, including the United States, Great Britain and Germany, will open on Monday and be displayed within the Visual Arts Center’s Birke Art Gallery through July 28.

