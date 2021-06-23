HUNTINGTON — The approval of a new drug signals hope for families struggling with Alzheimer’s disease for the first time in over a decade across West Virginia and beyond.
Earlier this month, government bodies gave news of the approval of a new drug, aducanumab (pronounced “add-yoo-CAN-yoo-mab”), which has shown the capability to slow, but not directly negate or reverse, the mental decline caused by Alzheimer’s.
It’s one of the first new steps against the condition since the early 2000s, and is reportedly the first drug that has shown signs of actively slowing its progression. While this may seem like a baby step overall, to Sharon Rotenberry, it’s a huge leap forward.
“Nearly half of all patients with Alzheimer’s go undiagnosed,” said Rotenberry. “With no treatment or cure for it, many thought that getting a diagnosis wasn’t necessary. With even one treatment out there for some of them, it will hopefully drive others to get diagnosed and properly get the assistance they need.”
Rotenberry is the executive director of the West Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, a national organization dedicated to the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. The association helps provide assistance and education to the families of those affected by the disease, with care consultations, a dedicated helpline, community workshops and more.
Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease, affecting more than 38,000 West Virginians, and further inflicting misery and hardship on an estimated 107,000 family and friends who provide care for them.
Rotenberry herself is at risk for the disease, with her family’s hereditary history.
One victim of the disease was Donald “Donnie” E. Harris.
Born Feb. 3, 1936, Harris lived in Flatwoods, Kentucky. A veteran of the U.S. Army and a 40-year employee of Armco Steel, Harris’ life was filled with passions and pastimes. He was a member of several organizations, including Smith Masonic Lodge 775, the El Hasa Shrine and the Scottish Rite.
Harris was a carpenter and inventor, and spent much of his spare time tinkering and building. During El Hasa parades in Kentucky, he could often be spotted riding one of his inventions, the Harris Wheel.
Harris was first diagnosed with Alzheimer’s during a routine checkup in 2009. It manifested subtly at first, as tiny problems with short-term memory and direction, and remained so for several years.
The disease truly emerged in 2015 during a visit with his wife, Janet Harris, to one of their daughters following the birth of a grandchild. It was said that he suffered from hallucinations, believing there were five strangers in his daughter’s home.
The disease continued to progress in the years that followed; Harris would routinely forget that he was living in his home and would be unable to recognize loved ones and friends. He stopped entering the garage he had spent countless hours inventing in, only going in to assist his wife.
“He sat down with me one day and said, ‘I know something’s wrong with me,’” said Janet. “‘I’m not the man I used to be.’”
Alzheimer’s eventually took Harris’ life on Dec. 3, 2020. His passing was felt by his family and friends, all of whom supported and loved him during his struggle against the disease. It is this same love and support that Janet advocates for all those struggling with Alzheimer’s.
“Listen to them. Don’t argue with them — just take what they say at face value,” said Janet Harris. “Just hold on to what that person is at the time, and love them. Just give them love.”