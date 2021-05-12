HUNTINGTON — New charges have been filed against former Wayne County delegate Derrick Evans in connection with his role in the Jan. 6 incursion of the U.S. Capitol.
Evans, 35, was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
The information was filed last week in a Washington, D.C., federal court. An information typically means the defendant is cooperating with investigators. It cannot be filed without the defendant’s consent.
Evans was initially arrested and charged on similar charges in January. The affidavit filed by an investigating FBI agent states Evans livestreamed to his Facebook page a video showing him joining and encouraging a group to unlawfully enter the Capitol.
He was identified in several ways, one of which was him saying his name in the recording.
The agent references previous Facebook posts in which Evans referenced “taking back America,” “stop the steal” and “a storm coming.” Evans also posted a picture of a charter bus full of maskless people, which he said was headed to Washington, D.C.
Attorney John H. Bryan said before Evans’ initial court appearance that the ex-lawmaker did nothing wrong and did not engage in violent, rioting, destruction of property or illegal behavior and Evans was exercising his First Amendment rights to peacefully protest and film. Evans is represented by Huntington attorney David R. Tyson.
The federal agent said while Evans claimed to be media, he believed nothing on his social media pages indicated he was acting in such capacity.
After his January arraignment on those charges, Evans was released on a personal recognizance bond, which means he was released without having to pay money.