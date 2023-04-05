Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Nonstop air service to the other Charleston — the one in South Carolina — as well as to Orlando, Florida, will begin operating at West Virginia International Yeager Airport starting May 31. Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways will offer the two new flights, with plans to add nonstop service to at least three more cities, including New York, within the next two years.

The new air service, announced Tuesday by Gov. Jim Justice and other state, county, airport and airline officials, more than fills a void that will exist starting May 1, when Spirit Airlines ceases operations at the Charleston airport, ending existing nonstop service to Orlando and Myrtle Beach.

