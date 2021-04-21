HUNTINGTON — Nearly 500,000 people in West Virginia have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported that 499,540 people in the state had been fully vaccinated as of Saturday morning. In addition, 678,940 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are administered in two doses, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one dose. The state announced a pause of the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week after federal officials recommended the action while investigating reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
Despite the number of people who have been vaccinated, state officials on Friday encouraged eligible West Virginians who have not been vaccinated to get the shot. The state on Thursday dropped to 42nd on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccination tracker. It initially was among the top states in vaccine administration.
Statewide, 446 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, for a total of 148,517, and three new deaths, for a total of 2,780.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,344), Berkeley (11,541), Boone (1,867), Braxton (861), Brooke (2,118), Cabell (8,606), Calhoun (271), Clay (453), Doddridge (545), Fayette (3,253), Gilmer (734), Grant (1,240), Greenbrier (2,607), Hampshire (1,702), Hancock (2,705), Hardy (1,434), Harrison (5,391), Jackson (1,906), Jefferson (4,327), Kanawha (14,027), Lewis (1,137), Lincoln (1,396), Logan (3,001), Marion (4,135), Marshall (3,269), Mason (1,932), McDowell (1,478), Mercer (4,557), Mineral (2,760), Mingo (2,416), Monongalia (8,940), Monroe (1,067), Morgan (1,086), Nicholas (1,499), Ohio (4,030), Pendleton (686), Pleasants (830), Pocahontas (640), Preston (2,805), Putnam (4,806), Raleigh (6,105), Randolph (2,493), Ritchie (658), Roane (579), Summers (756), Taylor (1,197), Tucker (523), Tyler (670), Upshur (1,816), Wayne (2,815), Webster (455), Wetzel (1,188), Wirt (380), Wood (7,573) and Wyoming (1,907).
West Virginians may pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.
In Ohio, a total of 1,052,099 cases were reported, with 18,989 deaths. Kentucky reported 437,037 total cases, with 6,330 deaths.