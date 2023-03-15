Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

MILTON — If you are looking for a good time in Milton, you might want to take a look at My Time Restaurant & Spirits.

This bar and grill serves up burgers, streaks and seafood. The restaurant also serves up hot breakfasts seven days a week and frequently hosts live music. There is also an outside patio for dining and music.

