MILTON — If you are looking for a good time in Milton, you might want to take a look at My Time Restaurant & Spirits.
This bar and grill serves up burgers, streaks and seafood. The restaurant also serves up hot breakfasts seven days a week and frequently hosts live music. There is also an outside patio for dining and music.
The restaurant is co-owned by the husband-and-wife team of James and Michele Thacker, along with Michele’s brother Randy Warren.
“There’s been a number of different restaurants here over the years. For many years, this was the home of a pizza place called The Village Inn. It was a stomping ground for a lot of people in Milton — particularly school kids. They did wonderful business for decades, and that kind of drew us to this location,” owner James Thacker explained. “More recently, this was home to a second location of Barnyard Barbecue. We bought it from Crystal Tincher when the Milton location closed.
“I was always fascinated with this location due to the patio out back and thought it would make a good music venue. I started doing side renovations in August of 2022 and worked night and day. I had several friends helping out. We opened on Oct. 14. We tried to do a soft opening, but the community was really ready for something different and we were completely overwhelmed our first two nights of operation. We ran out of food and had to close for a couple of days to get our next food order in. It was a good thing — it allowed us to fix some flaws and stuff.”
Prior to opening, the Thackers turned to the community for suggestions about what people were craving in Milton.
“Before we opened, I did some Facebook polls to see what the community wanted, then put my own twist on some things. We have a Polynesian Pork Chop that is a creation of mine. We also have some fantastic steaks; my brother-in-law Randy put those together,” James Tacker said. “We also do breakfast every day. I’m a big fan of our Pineapple Pancakes, which come with a house-made coconut syrup.”
Breakfast options include Pineapple Pancakes ($6.99), French Toast ($7.99), Western Omelet ($8.99) and Fruit Crepes ($6.99) Those looking for lunch can enjoy sandwiches like the Halie Burger ($7.99), which comes topped with pepper-jack cheese, bacon, onion rings, and BBQ sauce. Entrees include the Polynesian Pork Chop ($14.99) seared with pineapple and a honey garlic glaze. There’s also Crispy Honey Chicken ($12.99), Baked Salmon ($12.99), and Angus Beef Sirloin ($15.99).
My Time has a full-service bar, which includes domestic and regional craft beers such as Big Timber Brewing from Elkins, Country Boy Brewing from Lexington, and Free Folk Brewery from Fayetteville. The signature cocktail is the “MyTime Hollywood” ($6.99) with rum, vodka, pineapple juice, and blood orange sour. Other cocktails include the “My Time Mymosa,” “My Time Island Punch,” and “Grand Pappy’s Tea.”
“We have an amazing amount of talent lined up for this year. We regularly have music on Fridays and Saturdays. We are about to start a talent contest for everybody called MyTime’s Got Talent; it’s going to be an open, eight-week competition,” Thacker said. “We have a rock ‘n roll comedy show coming here this summer. We’re going to have rock bands, country bands, and blues bands.”
My Time Restaurant & Spirits is located at 1600 W. Main St. in Milton across the street from Farm House garden supply and feed. It is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout order, call 304-390-4535. For a full menu, visit www.mytime-restaurant.com/ and for upcoming events and specials, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MyTimeMilton/.