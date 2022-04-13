HUNTINGTON — Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, Marshall University’s interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, will stay in the position permanently.
On Wednesday, Marshall President Brad D. Smith announced that the appointment of Mukherjee — who has served in the interim role since July 2021 — will become permanent Saturday, April 9.
The announcement comes after a national search that wrapped up last week as the university welcomed five finalists to campus for on-campus interviews and tours. The position became open when Jaime Taylor stepped down to assume the presidency of Lamar University in Texas.
Mukherjee served as dean of Marshall’s Lewis College of Business since 2017 and has had a close working relationship with Smith in that position and as interim provost.
“He emerged from a rigorous search process as the right leader to steward Marshall’s current and future position in the higher education arena. I am excited to see the impact he will have as he transitions from the ‘interim’ designation to a fully empowered provost,” Smith said.
Mukherjee said he was excited and honored at the opportunity to work closely with Smith, as well as the faculty, staff, students and alumni. He hopes to foster academic excellence, inspire innovation and ingenuity, promote collaboration and amplify impact.
“Marshall offers a welcoming, engaged and connected community that can inspire our missions of student success, economic development and applied scholarship, and can propel West Virginia and the Tri-State region into a more prosperous future,” he said.
Other finalists for the position were Phillip Bridgmon, provost and vice president for academic affairs, University of Central Missouri; Jacqueline Edmondson, chancellor and chief academic officer, Penn State Greater Allegheny; John Griffin, senior associate provost, Clemson University; and Ni “Phil” He, professor of criminology and criminal justice and vice provost of faculty diversity, Northeastern University.
Smith said Mukherjee was chosen because of his interdisciplinary orientation and innovative approach, as well as his track record of progressive leadership at scale, international education and experience, research and scholarly contributions and fundraising experience.
In his five years at Marshall, Mukherjee has led a comprehensive re-imagination project, promoting strategic enrollment management, student success, leadership development, research, fundraising, in-demand knowledge and on-demand access, accreditation, diversity and inclusion, entrepreneurship and innovation, experiential learning and global partnerships, Smith said.
Some of those comprehensive things will be visible soon as the university works to build the future Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation, located in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington. The center is expected to welcome students from the Lewis College of Business in spring 2024.
Before joining Marshall, Mukherjee served as dean of the College of Business at Clayton State University in Atlanta, and as chair of the Marketing Department in the School of Business at Montclair State University in New Jersey.
Mukherjee earned his doctorate in marketing from the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, India, which is consistently ranked among the top 100 business schools in the world. He has a graduate certificate in higher education administration from the Harvard Graduate School of Education’s Institute for Management and Leadership in Education, as well as a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Jadavpur University in India.
Mukherjee also has an international background, having taught in nine countries. He came to Marshall with an industry background and is a tenured professor of marketing at the university. He is a researcher as well, having published and presented more than 100 scholarly articles garnering 5,700 citations. He has also co-authored a scholarly book.