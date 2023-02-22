Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Theatre & Dance will present “Steel Magnolias,” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22-25 in the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.

Leah Turley, assistant professor of theatre performance and director of the production, said “Steel Magnolias,” published in 1987 by Robert Harling, is considered an example of classical, contemporary American theater.

