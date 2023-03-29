HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Pharmacy recognized first- through third-year students at an awards and pinning ceremony Thursday in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center.
Six students also joined Rho Chi, a national pharmacy academic honor society, during a subsequent induction ceremony.
Sixty-three members of the class of 2024 were presented with pins, which symbolize the end of the didactic portion of the curriculum and serves as a symbol of accomplishment as students embark on their Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experiences.
The following awards were presented:
First-year student voted awards
Community Service: Carley Carter (Huntington) and Justin Ritchie (Quinwood, West Virginia)
Professionalism: Julia Galloway-Fanelli (Huntington)
Leadership: Syed Monis Ali (Princeton, West Virginia)
Second-year student voted awards
Community Service: Alison Woolum (Delbarton, West Virginia)
Professionalism: Briana Kilgallin (Vanceburg, Kentucky) and Ryan Wooten (Proctorville, Ohio)
Leadership: Katherine Duty (Danville, West Virginia) and David Shore (Flatwoods, Kentucky)
Third-year student voted awards
Community Service: Stacey Stamper (Hindman, Kentucky)
Professionalism: Lee Chafin (Huntington)
Leadership: Jasmine Maynard-Chafin (Huntington)
Department of Pharmacy Practice, Administration & Research faculty voted Student of the Year awards:
First-year student: Syed Monis Ali (Princeton, West Virginia)
Second-year student: Holly Ramey (South Point, Ohio), Austin Ratliff (Blaine, Kentucky)
Third-year student: Jasmine Maynard Chafin (Huntington)
Department of Pharmaceutical Science voted Student of the Year awards:
First-year student: Thomas Newsome (Matewan, West Virginia)
Second-year student: Holly Ramey (South Point, Ohio)
Third-year student: Tiffany Childers (Scott Depot, West Virginia)
Spring 2023 Scholarships
Fruth Scholarship ($1,000) — Jacob Henderson
Trivillian’s Scholarship ($1,000) — Shayna Follett
Leadership Scholarship ($1,000) — Carley Carter, Tiffany Childers, Katherine Duty, Will Foster, Jacob Henderson, Meredith Kesler
Pharmily Scholarship ($1,000) — Nakita Bryan, Rachel Burchett
Professional Development Scholarship ($1,000) — Nathaniel Conley
Marshall School of Pharmacy Scholarship ($2,000) — Emily Elkins, Dellani Fix, Meredith Kessler, Dakota Parnell, Andre Riffe, Angelina Tetteh
Dean’s Scholarship ($2,500) — Will Foster, Hope Lafferty, Brittany Vaught
Marshall School of Pharmacy Rural Health Scholarship ($3,500) — Chelsea Fields, Dylan Gump, Brandon Keaton, Alison Shufflebarger, Angelina Tetteh, Logan Wakham
Health Sciences & Technology Academy Scholarship ($5,000) — Alison Shufflebarger
Preceptors are pharmacists who facilitate real-world training experiences. The following were selected by students and recognized for their outstanding contributions to student education. Each received a Blenko glass medicine jar etched with their name and the Marshall logo.
Community Pharmacy Preceptors of the Year
Angela Ronk, R.Ph., Medicine Shoppe (Huntington)
Heidi Romero, Pharm.D., Griffith and Feil Drug (Kenova)
Health System Pharmacy Preceptor of the Year
Clarissa Morrey, Pharm.D., Cornerstone Hospital (Huntington)
Chris Fitzpatrick, Pharm.D., Encompass Health (Barboursville)
Innovative Pharmacy Practice Preceptor of the Year
Jeff Fenerty, Pharm.D., Marshall Pharmacy (Huntington)
Jordan Shepard, Pharm.D., Marshall Health (Huntington)
Faculty Preceptor of the Year
Jordan Browning, Pharm.D., St. Mary’s Medical Center/ MUSOP (Huntington)
During a separate Rho Chi Society induction ceremony March 23, the following six students, who represent the top 20% of the Class of 2024, received their pins and certificates signifying their induction to the national pharmacy academic honor society: Katherine Duty (Danville, West Virginia), Hope Lafferty (Inez, Kentucky), Sherwin Joseph Miller Jr. (Summersville, West Virginia), Ian Pletka (Huntington), Holly Ramey (South Point, Ohio), David Shore, (Flatwoods, Kentucky).
Marshall’s Epsilon Xi chapter of Rho Chi, established in 2018, strives to meet the society’s goals of encouraging and recognizing intellectual achievements, stimulating critical inquiry to advance pharmacy, contributing to the development of intellectual leaders and promoting highest ethical standards. Members may be elected as professional or graduate students in pharmacy, members of faculties of schools and colleges of pharmacy, alumni who distinguish themselves in the profession or honorary members by special action of the society’s executive council.