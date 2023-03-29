Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

marshall day13
Buy Now

Marshall University School of Pharmacy students walk into the House of Delegates chamber for photos before the start of the House floor session on Feb. 1.

 CHRIS DORST | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Pharmacy recognized first- through third-year students at an awards and pinning ceremony Thursday in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center.

Six students also joined Rho Chi, a national pharmacy academic honor society, during a subsequent induction ceremony.

Tags

Recommended for you