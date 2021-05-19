HUNTINGTON — The first class of physician assistants at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine received their white coats Friday evening at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
The Class of 2023 includes 25 students who were chosen from an applicant pool of nearly 600. They began their studies in January 2021 with virtual lectures and small, socially distanced lab sessions due to COVID-19. The PA program is housed in the Robert W. Coon Education Building on the campus of the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington.
“After looking at the faculty and the facility, and the interview, I felt Marshall was home,” said class member Abbey Nebelski. “In the Marshall interview, they wanted to get to know us as people, not just about our grades. It was a well-rounded interview. Coming in with the other students, they are really well rounded. I feel everyone here can make good grades, but they are very passionate about being physicians’ assistants.”
The physician assistant program was started to fill a need for health care resources in southern West Virginia. Dr. Joseph Shapiro, dean of the School of Medicine, felt strongly about the need for well-developed physicians’ assistants and spurred development of the program, said Ginger Boles, program director.
Boles began working on the program in 2018.
“This is a big step for Marshall and the School of Medicine,” Boles said. “The school has been so supportive. Dean Shapiro wants PAs trained in the right way. We are fortunate to collaborate with the medical school … I’m excited to be a part of something so exciting and historic.”
Physician assistants, or PAs, work in collaboration with doctors of all specialties. They have prescribing capabilities, and can switch specialties throughout their career.
The PA profession is one of the fastest growing in the country. The demand for PAs increased more than 300% from 2011-14, according to the health care search firm Merritt Hawkins. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the profession will increase 31% from 2018-28, significantly faster than the average for all occupations. The demand for PAs is so high that three-quarters of PAs receive multiple job offers upon graduation, according to the American Association of Physician Assistants.
Nebleski, originally from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, said she decided to become a physician assistant because of providers in her own life.
“They were amazing and gave me a lot of time and got to know me on an awesome level,” she said. “I wanted to do the same thing. I want to be that rock for someone else. I really loved that I could switch specialties and have awesome variety.”
Phillippe Vence, another student in the class, said he was searching for a health care profession that would still permit him to have a home life. The father of one with another on the way, he was attracted to flexibility of a physician assistant.
Originally from San Juan, Puerto Rico, Vence jumped at the chance to apply to the new program at Marshall after deciding to plant roots in Huntington following undergrad.
“Marshall has always had my back,” Vence said. “When I asked for letters of recommendation for PA school, all three of my professors were happy to write for me. One was helpful enough to do a Zoom call and practice interviews with me. They always had my back. Marshall was my top choice.”
Vence said he plans to stay in Huntington if he can, and Nebleski said she could also see herself staying in West Virginia, where she’s lived for some time now. They said they are really enjoying the program so far and are looking forward to time spent in the VA hospital.