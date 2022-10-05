Bill Noe, center, and Marshall University President Brad D. Smith stand with Marshall’s flight school students as they check out the school’s new multi-engine training aircraft, a Piper Seminole, in this February photo.
CHARLESTON — As Marshall University’s commercial pilot bachelor’s degree program enters its second year, plans are already in the works to build a second hangar to accommodate its growing fleet of training aircraft and to launch a new cycle of student pilot training during the 2023 spring semester.
“We see a real opportunity for growth in our aviation division,” Marshall President Brad D. Smith told members of the West Virginia International Yeager Airport board during a presentation Wednesday at MU’s Bill Noe Flight School, located at the Charleston airport’s general aviation area.
“We’re seeing such demand for our program here that we added a fifth plane to our training fleet last week, with a sixth due to arrive here in November, followed by three more in 2023,” Smith said.
After beginning its first year of operation in August 2021 with two flight instructors, Marshall’s commercial pilot bachelor’s degree program now has nine flight instructors, with a 10th to be added during October, chief flight instructor Nancy Ritter told airport board members.
Currently, 59 students from seven states are enrolled in the program. So far, nine additional students have committed to start the program next spring, she said.
The Bill Noe Flight School will soon offer several non-degree options, including refresher courses for non-professional pilots, Ritter said.
Airport director Dominique Ranieri said the design phase for the new MU hangar to augment the university’s existing 12,000-square-foot hangar would get underway this fall, with construction likely to begin sometime next summer.