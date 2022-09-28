Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Department of Mathematics will host the 4th International Conference on Statistical Distributions and Applications from Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 13-15, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in downtown Huntington, according to a news release.

This international conference happens every three years, providing a platform for statisticians, data scientists and mathematicians in both research and applied domains an opportunity to share and discuss recent advances in statistical distributions and their application to real-life situations.

