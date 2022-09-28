HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Department of Mathematics will host the 4th International Conference on Statistical Distributions and Applications from Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 13-15, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in downtown Huntington, according to a news release.
This international conference happens every three years, providing a platform for statisticians, data scientists and mathematicians in both research and applied domains an opportunity to share and discuss recent advances in statistical distributions and their application to real-life situations.
The scope of the conference includes statistical distributions and applications; statistical modeling; inferences on statistical distributions; analysis of high dimensional data; generalized linear models; and statistical distributions in the era of global pandemic.
According to event co-chairs Dr. Alfred Akinsete, chair of Marshall’s Department of Mathematics, and associate professor Dr. Avishek Mallick, the program of events features keynote and plenary talks, topical and general invited talk sessions, and a student poster session. The conference presenters will have an opportunity to submit their articles for consideration of publication in a special issue of the Journal of Statistical Theory and Practice. The submitted papers will go through the same peer-review process as regular submissions.
“Hosting of this international conference by Marshall University reflects efforts that the university is making toward advancement of research that fosters active collaborations and interdisciplinary research at the regional, national, and international levels,” Akinsete said.
The conference will feature some prominent statisticians from all over the world, including:
Professor Emeritus Barry Arnold, University of California, Riverside
Professor Narayanaswamy Balakrishnan, McMaster University, Ontario, Canada
Professor Emeritus Jim Berger, Duke University, North Carolina
Professor Susmita Datta, University of Florida
Professor Christian Genest, McGill University, Montreal, Canada
Professor Thomas Mathew, University of Maryland
Professor Hon Keung Tony Ng, Bentley University, Massachusetts
Professor Kimberly Sellers, Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.
The conference is sponsored by the National Security Agency and Marshall’s Department of Mathematics, College of Science and Office of Academic Affairs. Visit http://www.icosda22.org.