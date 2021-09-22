HUNTINGTON — Josh Baker, president of Mountwest Community and Technical College, says the school is developing new career pathways for students.
Baker told the college’s board of governors Thursday that a pre-nursing pathway will allow students, including high school students, to complete all general education courses for nursing.
“A high school student will be able to apply for St. Mary’s nursing program when they graduate high school,” Baker said. “They will also be well prepared to enter a variety of health care fields, including pharmacy.”
Baker said that the program will be fully developed in the fall of 2022.
He also spoke about a new patient care tech program that will provide quick access to entry-level employment in a hospital.
“Once students complete that program, they could continue on to medical assisting,” he said. “Medical assistants are in very high demand in the hospitals. Medical assisting is an associate degree, and we start our next cohort in January. We are adding the extra cohort because we know the hospitals need people in this field as soon as possible.”
Baker said the college is also researching a chemical dependency counselor-type of program.
“This is early research but looks promising, given our local dynamics regarding drug use and rehab,” he said. “We want to help the community recover, and we would love to start this in a year.”
Baker also reported that 70% of the college’s students pay no tuition.
“West Virginia Invests makes most programs at the community college free, but does not apply to all programs,” he explained. “When it is all said and done, 70% of the students have their tuition fully covered.”
He added that even more have significant parts of their tuition covered.
“We have free, or very affordable, options for students to transfer or prepare for a career,” Baker said. “This is such remarkable value, and we need to make the community aware of this.”
