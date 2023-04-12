Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

BLOX Hospital merger blox St Mary's Cabell Huntington.jpg

Mountain Health Network hospitals Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

 File photo/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — As part of its commitmentto the health and well-being of all it serves, Mountain Health Network will provide the following events and screenings for the community in April.

Friday, April 28: Wellness Blood Profiles

