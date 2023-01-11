HUNTINGTON — The mother of 13-year-old Laney Hudson, who was struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County sheriff’s deputy last week, confronted Sheriff Chuck Zerkle on Tuesday over what she said was a lack of communication with the family in the wake of the incident.
Opal Slone said law enforcement has not reached out to her family regarding the death of her daughter. Family and friends went with Slone to the sheriff’s office Tuesday morning to provide support and to record the conversation.
Deputy Jeffrey Racer fatally struck Hudson with his police vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 30 on 31st Street (U.S. 60), according to West Virginia State Police, and was placed on administrative leave after the incident.
“Can you tell me why no law enforcement officer has reached out to me about my daughter’s death, not even when she died?” Slone asked Zerkle.
“You need to talk to State Police about that, ma’am,“ Zerkle responded.
“The State Police didn’t hit my baby — you guys did,” Slone continued.
The case was assigned to West Virginia State Police. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and the Huntington Police Department have said they will not comment on the investigation.
Slone said she was notified of her daughter’s death by a stranger instead of a law enforcement officer.
Racer was off duty and traveling northbound at approximately 10:30 p.m. on 31st Street when Hudson was struck near the intersection with 5th Avenue. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Racer has worked for the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department since 2020.
Candles and teddy bears mark the site where the girl died, and people gathered there Saturday, Sunday and Monday, holding signs calling for “Justice for Laney” and memorializing Hudson.
According to State Police Trooper M.J. Adkins, Racer recorded a 0.00 on a breathalyzer test on site. Adkins also said Racer had a green light as he was driving on 31st Street.
Officers expect to have data from the car’s black box this week to assess if speed was a factor in the incident.
“(Racer)’s being paid for killing my baby,” Slone told Zerkle. “You do realize if he was driving 35 miles an hour she would still be here?”
Zerkle said paid leave is protocol for investigations. He also told the family an out-of-county sheriff will be assigned to the investigation.
Many gathered around the Cabell County courthouse at 8 a.m. Tuesday regarding the incident, holding signs and calling on motorists to honk in support. People shouted “Dirty cop must be stopped” as they lapped around the building that reopened at 8:30 a.m. after a four-day holiday break.
No charges have been filed against Racer.
Hudson had at least three people with her Friday night when she was struck, Adkins said, and another may have left before law enforcement arrived.
“If this thing comes out and (Racer) is wrong, he is going to be charged accordingly,” Zerkle said when someone commented his office is “above the law.”
Zerkle asked Slone if she had custody of her child, to which she said yes.
Zerkle said he asked because State Police didn’t know who had custody of Hudson. Slone left the room overwhelmed by Zerkle’s question and returned for the conversation that lasted less than 10 minutes.