Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — The mother of 13-year-old Laney Hudson, who was struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County sheriff’s deputy last week, confronted Sheriff Chuck Zerkle on Tuesday over what she said was a lack of communication with the family in the wake of the incident.

Opal Slone said law enforcement has not reached out to her family regarding the death of her daughter. Family and friends went with Slone to the sheriff’s office Tuesday morning to provide support and to record the conversation.

Tags

Recommended for you