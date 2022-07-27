Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court requesting the higher court to overturn an injunction filed earlier this week that stops the state from enforcing a 19th-century criminal ban on abortion.

The preliminary injunction was issued Monday by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango in response to a lawsuit filed on behalf of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, the state’s lone abortion provider. In her ruling, Salango said the 1870 law Morrisey was seeking to enforce conflicts with other pieces of code passed by state lawmakers in recent years that regulate abortion access.

