More than two months after a chemical spill into Paint Creek, more testing is planned for the stream and area wells after residents reported seeing foam bubble from the ground following rain, officials said.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources will hire an independent laboratory to test water and wells in the affected area, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said. The county will pay for the testing, which is estimated to cost $10,000 Carper said.

