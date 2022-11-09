More than two months after a chemical spill into Paint Creek, more testing is planned for the stream and area wells after residents reported seeing foam bubble from the ground following rain, officials said.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources will hire an independent laboratory to test water and wells in the affected area, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said. The county will pay for the testing, which is estimated to cost $10,000 Carper said.
“I’m confident we’ll get our money back because we’re going to sue the trucking company,” Carper said. “And even if we don’t, people deserve an answer.”
Carper met Thursday with Harold Ward, cabinet secretary of the state Department of Environmental Protection, to discuss the next steps, according to a news release from the commission.
A truck carrying 4,500 gallons of alkyl dimethylamine, a cleaning agent, jackknifed Aug. 24 and crossed the barrier wall at the 62-mile marker of the West Virginia Turnpike at Pax, Fayette County.
Authorities charged truck driver Dennis West with driving under the influence. The crash caused a chemical spill into Skitter Creek, which flows into Paint Creek. Nine miles of Paint Creek were affected by a fish kill.
Early last week, the Kanawha-Charleston and Fayette County health departments announced that testing in 19 hand-dug and shallow wells did not find the chemical beyond the detection limit of 0.3%.
Carper said people who live in the area have reported seeing foam coming out of the ground after it rains, prompting the county to send emergency management staff to the area.
“The folks that live there have a good point. If [the chemical] is not there, how come when it rains you see the foam coming out of the ground?” Carper said. “That’s a pretty simple thing. It’s still there.”
DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher said the agency has continued to follow up on the spill since the initial remediation to inspect the area and investigate complaints. After the spill, DEP contractors recovered 3,625 gallons of material from the creek.
No impacts to the stream have been observed since the last absorbent materials used in the initial cleanup were removed, he said.
Fletcher said the DEP was alerted to foam appearing on the hillside above the remediated area earlier this week.
“While we did not observe foam or evidence of product in the soil during our follow-up visit, the ongoing reports of foam during rain events may indicate that some product remains trapped in the soil and rocks below the bridge,” Fletcher wrote.
Fletcher said the agency has “re-engaged the responsible party” to further remediate the site and will sample portions of Paint Creek downstream from the area.
Carper said an attorney for the trucking company hired someone to remediate the area.
“They’ve done some in Fayette County,” Carper said. “So we’re after them to do more of that.”
Fletcher noted that naturally occurring foam is prevalent this time of year because of increased oxygen levels and lower temperatures. Foam has been seen upstream of the spill. Still, he encouraged people who notice foam in the area to contact the DEP.
Carper said the county still plans to sue the trucking company, perhaps as early as next week.
The Kanawha County Commission says it has asked the state Division of Natural Resources restock the creek with fish. A date for that to happen has not been set.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.