Exchange Climate Change Fishing
In this undated photo, Shalon Hastings, a founding member of Last Chance Fly Gals gives some helpful casting tips to Jennifer Davis, right, on a fishing trip up to Park Lake in Helena, Mont.

 Thom Bridge/Independent Record | Via The Associated Press

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana’s fishing economy has proven resilient amid the impacts of drought, but a new study suggests that 35% of its cold water habitats could become unsuitable for trout by 2080, costing the state an estimated $192 million in annual revenue.

Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the University of Montana contributed to the new study titled “Socioeconomic resilience to climatic extremes in a freshwater fishery.” It ran in the journal Science Advances on Wednesday, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

