SIsters Penelopy Luther, 13, left, and Marlee Luther, 15, of Hurricane, walk through the maze with members of their family as people spend their evening at Cooper's Family Corn Maze on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Milton.
MILTON — Families are invited back to Milton this fall to test their puzzle skills at the Cooper Family Farm Corn Maze while also enjoying games and quality time with their families.
The Corn Maze is open Fridays 5-10 p.m., Saturdays noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays 1-5p.m. Admission is $8, and kids 3 and younger get in free.
Owner Kim Cooper said he is excited to have everyone back, and he hopes families come out to spend time together outside in a fun environment.
“This is a place people can come, go through the maze if they want to but even if they don’t want to, people can come and just hang out around the bonfires or playing games and just be together,” he said. “Families can come spend quality time together, spend hours together, just enjoying a nice fall evening.”
Cooper said this is the maze’s 22nd year in operation, and along with the eight-and-a-half-acre maze, visitors can also enjoy lawn games, bonfires, concessions and more.
Depending on the weather each year, Cooper said the maze has brought anywhere between 8,000 to 28,000 visitors to Milton each fall, and he said the fun could not continue without the help of his wife, Joyce Cooper, and all the friends and family who get everything together.
For Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29, visitors will run into doctors, patients and viruses as the maze will transform into “Experiment 22.” Those who make their way through it will experience horror stories focused on human trials and viruses.
Jonathon Black works with the Cooper Family Farm and has seen the corn maze grow since it began more than two decades ago. Black volunteers with the Cabell Midland High School Future Farmers of America (FFA), who coordinate the haunted maze at the end of October.
The farm’s pumpkin patch is also open and will run through October, Black said, and some children’s events are in the process of being scheduled.
Black invited everyone to come to the maze for affordable and family-friendly festivities.
“We run this maze, the regular maze and the haunted maze, because we want people to come out, spend time together, and have good, safe, family fun and that’s something we want to be a part of and make it affordable,” he said.
On Oct. 21 and 28, only the haunted maze will be available. On Oct. 22 and 29, the regular maze will run until about 5:30 p.m., and guided tours through the haunted maze will begin at dark.
The corn maze is at 1302 W. Main St. in Milton. More information can be found at the Corn Maze at the Cooper Family Farm Facebook page.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.