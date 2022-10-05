Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

MILTON — Families are invited back to Milton this fall to test their puzzle skills at the Cooper Family Farm Corn Maze while also enjoying games and quality time with their families.

The Corn Maze is open Fridays 5-10 p.m., Saturdays noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays 1-5p.m. Admission is $8, and kids 3 and younger get in free.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

