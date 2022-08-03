Michael W. Smith's 'The Waymaker' tour to stop in Ashland this fall HD Media Aug 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Musician Michael W. Smith was born in Kenova on Oct. 7, 1957. He has recorded 22 albums and written 10 books. Courtesy of the West Virginia Encyclopedia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ASHLAND — Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center announced Wednesday it will welcome Kenova native and contemporary Christian music superstar Michael W. Smith on Nov. 4 as part of his “The Waymaker” tour.“The Waymaker” tour is traveling to smaller, intimate venues in order to bring fans up close, providing a chance to experience Smith live in a new way.Smith, a multi-platinum artist who is also a best-selling author, and special guest Jon Reddick promise an unforgettable night of music and worship at the performance this fall.Tickets are on sale now at ParamountArtsCenter.com. Use code INSIDER to get 20% off. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Shark sightings get more common at New York beaches Andrew Peterson to perform at Keith-Albee Better Business Bureau: With used cars in high demand, look out for too-good-to-be-true prices Appalachian Power touts securitization as tool to protect ratepayers from coal-fired asset retirements ‘Mountain Stage’ announces two celebratory shows Chris Ellis: Antlerless deer hunting opportunities Photographer tells story at Red River wildlife refuge Picking Pickleball: Ambassador creates a crowd for a sport that didn't exist Latest e-Edition Lincoln News Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.