BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia city that borders New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is asking for federal funding to build a welcome center and city park, officials said.
The proposed recreation development would secure Beckley's place as a gateway city to the New River Gorge, Mayor Rob Rappold announced Monday, according to The Register-Herald.
Officials want to build the development near the historic Alfred Beckley Mill at Piney Gorge. The cost is estimated at around $8 million, Rappold said. The development would emphasize existing hiking trails in Piney Creek Gorge and rock formations that are available for climbing.
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve was added as a national park in December, making Piney Gorge a gateway candidate.