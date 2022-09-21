Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Bill Fredeking discusses how high the water from the May 6 flooding reached in his garage in Huntington in this May 18 photo.

HUNTINGTON — Left by FEMA to fend for themselves, residents affected by May 6 flooding in Cabell County and surrounding areas are now eligible for low-interest loans to help with cleanup, relocation and economic loss.

The U.S. Small Business Administration on Friday announced a declaration of disaster for individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations from that flooding event in Cabell County.

