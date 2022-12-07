HUNTINGTON — The Marshall football team set out to make November a month to remember.
But the Thundering Herd didn’t just wish for it, it made it happen.
Leading by four with less than six minutes remaining and facing a fourth-and-goal from inside the one-yard line in Marshall’s regular season finale against Georgia State on Nov. 26, head coach Charles Huff put his trust in the players by keeping the offense out on the field.
“I called Devin Miller over, he was one of our game captains, and I told him, ‘We’re going to win or lose the game based on what you guys do right here,’ ” Huff said. “They said we were going to get it. Devin looked everybody in the eyes, looked (Khalan) Laborn in the eyes and said, ‘We’re going to get it,’ and they did. They executed when they needed to.”
Laborn’s touchdown run and the ensuing point-after-attempt gave Marshall its largest lead of the contest, 28-17, and helped secure the Herd’s fourth consecutive victory to end the regular season.
At the midway point of the year, the Herd was 3-3 but had lost three of its last four contests. The turnaround from that 3-3 start to an eventual 8-4 finish was spurred by one key statistic — third down efficiency on offense.
In a loss to Louisiana on Oct. 12, the Herd had its worst performance of the season on third downs, converting on just one of its 11 attempts (9.09%). It was a slow, steady climb after that.
Marshall was still successful less than 20% of the time on third down plays at James Madison. Then, the next two weeks against Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion the percentage rose to 26 and by the time Marshall got to Appalachian State, it was rolling.
In each of the last three contests, Marshall converted on at least 40% of its third down plays, including a season-best 10 conversions against Georgia Southern.
“If you look at the last couple of weeks we’ve gotten better on third-and-long, third-and-mediums, we’ve been able to get them,” Huff said. “When we went back and looked at what we needed to do, it was going back to some of our base plays.”
Screen passes, short check downs and run plays where the blockers get out fast. That’s what has helped the Herd turn things around on such a crucial down.
Perhaps it was most evident on the Herd’s go ahead scoring drive late in the fourth quarter, one that made Laborn’s touchdown referenced earlier so important.
Without an 11-yard check down throw to Miller on third-and-10 at its own 24-yard line, Marshall likely punts from that spot and Cam Fancher never gets the chance to hit Charles Montgomery for a 32-yard touchdown two plays later to give the Herd a 17-14 lead.
“That was a base play,” Huff said, explaining that the defense had stripped away the coverage on the tight end to avoid being burnt deep, giving Fancher time to work through his progression and find a wide open Miller. “We’ve run that play 1,000 times. On the touchdown pass, (there was) unbelievable protection up front. He held on to it, we knew we needed to get downfield with it, and (the offensive line) protected really well, and Cam had really good poise.”
Continuity on offense is also a contributing factor. Fancher was the starter for the back half of the season, taking over for Henry Colombi, who started the first six games, but split reps even then.
Rasheen Ali’s return in Week 11 helped solidify the running back rotation with Laborn and Ethan Payne, and it’s all finally coming together with back-to-back games with at least 485 yards of total offense.
“You’re starting to see a little bit of continuity with the offense now,” Huff said. “Having 22 (Ali) back is a little bit of the glue that helps, I think Cam’s maturing helps, I think the (offensive) line is improving, I think our wide outs are stepping up where we’re needing guys to make plays in big spots. We’re making progress, and that’s key.”