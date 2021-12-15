HUNTINGTON — Dr. Cicero Fain III, a Visiting Diversity Scholar at Marshall University, was presented the West Virginia Literary Merit award from the West Virginia Library Association.
The award was given for his book, “Black Huntington: An Appalachian Story,” which the association described as “an outstanding publication that contributes to West Virginia or Appalachian literature.”
Fain, a fourth-generation Black Huntingtonian, is a visiting professor at Marshall this academic year, teaching courses on African American history and culture, and holds a position as a professor at the College of Southern Maryland. Black Huntington: An Appalachian Story was published in 2019 by the University of Illinois Press.
Fain received the Carter G. Woodson Fellowship from Marshall University and earned his M.A. and Ph.D. in history from The Ohio State University.
“Black Huntington: An Appalachian Story is one of the few books which has investigated the Black story in Huntington, the West Virginia Library Association said.
“There have been few studies on West Virginia’s Black population and, sadly, this represents a gap in the capacity we have to tell the full narrative of West Virginia. Dr. Fain’s book helps fill that gap,” the associate said.
The book concentrates on the African-American experience in the early years of the city of Huntington, Fain paints a picture of a community struggling to find its identity and voice in the immediate aftermath of the Civil War, but one which eventually develops institutions and social practices which enable it to overcome the inherent racism of the era.
The West Virginia Library Association presented awards at the 2021 Annual Conference this fall, held at Glade Springs Resort and Conference Center in Daniels, West Virginia.
