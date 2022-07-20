HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Drug Abuse and Addiction Research Programs recently received federal funding that could lead to the development of better substance abuse recovery methods.
The $222,000 in federal money was awarded Tuesday and will support research into the discovery of genetic and genomic mechanisms driving the relationship between social reward and cocaine addiction.
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia, members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Tuesday the awarding of $399,650 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for substance use research at Marshall University and cancer treatment research at West Virginia University.
Manchin said he was pleased the Department of Health and Human Services is investing in critical research in the Mountain State.
“I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support medical research programs across the Mountain State,” he said.
Capito said the institutions provide top-notch opportunities for students and researchers that creates meaningful change in the state.
“I’m glad to help announce this funding today, which will contribute to efforts that work towards curbing drug addiction and preventing cancer in our state, and I will continue to advocate for funding like this to support future research efforts,” she said.
Price E. Dickson, Ph.D., assistant professor of biomedical sciences at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine said despite the importance of social reward in addiction, the genetic mechanisms underlying variation in the preference for a social reward over a drug reward are unexplored.
The funding received will help explore that, he said.
“In this project, we will harness the unprecedented genetic diversity in advanced mouse populations, the exceptional construct-validity of the intravenous drug self-administration paradigm and the power of single-cell transcriptomics to discover genetic and genomic mechanisms driving social reward and the preference for a social reward over a drug reward,” he said.
The project will provide a foundation for future deep characterization of identified genetic mechanisms and contribute to the development of novel, more effective addiction treatments, Dickson said.
