HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors on Thursday approved a timeline for the search for the university’s next provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.
A provost is the “second in command” in an administrative hierarchy and typically is the leader of academic programs at the university.
The position at Marshall has been vacant since July when Jaime Taylor stepped down to assume the presidency at Lamar University in Texas. Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, dean of the Lewis College of Business, has been filling the position in the interim. He is expected to return to his dean position after the search, but is also eligible to apply for the permanent position when it is advertised.
Brandi Jacobs-Jones, senior vice president for operations, outlined the search process at the board meeting Thursday. She said a search profile will go public later this week and be shared across numerous platforms as part of a national search. There will be an eight-week period where the search will be open, with the board accepting resumes and recommendations.
A search committee of 19 people from varying colleges and job titles will narrow the list at the beginning of February, and candidates will be invited for off-campus interviews in early March, she said.
President Jerome Gilbert said in a letter addressed to faculty and staff in November that a faculty member from each of the nine colleges will serve on the search committee. There will also be staff, student and community representation on the committee.
The committee will narrow the list to finalists, who will be welcomed to campus for interviews and tours at the end of March.
Jones expects the university will know by early April who the new provost will be.
The selection process is similar to that of a presidential search, which resulted earlier this year in the appointment of Brad D. Smith as the university’s next president. Smith will take over for Gilbert in January.
Also at the Board of Governors meeting, it was announced that the Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation is expected to cost $46 million, about $8 million to $9 million above the initial cost. However, it was said private donations are still being made to help fund the project and no additional requests for money — above the $21 million bond previously approved to help fund it — are expected.
Groundbreaking was held for the center last month, and on Thursday the board approved entering into a master and ground lease, which will permit groundbreaking and construction to begin.
The board also voted to open a possible update to its salary policy for non-classified workers for comment until Jan. 18. The update is a result of a change in law in recent years that allows the university to set its own compensation policies.
Non-classified workers have previously not had a policy to address pay raises, which had been given on the basis of years of service, but now the university wants to move toward a merit-based system.
The policy update includes six ways non-classified staff could receive raises, including via administrative stipends for standalone duties, internal equity adjustments, performance-based increases, critical retention adjustments and “force majeure,” or emergency situations.
It is not expected to cost the university money in the long run.
The board has been working on guidelines that will show the procedures that would lead to a raise, board chairman Patrick Farrell said. Gilbert said it would allow the university to pay more competitively versus other universities.
As part of the board’s ongoing review of its policies, board members approved making no changes to Marshall’s policy on the president’s emergency authority to suspend, dismiss and/or revoke certain privileges for students or groups in emergency situations.
The board has been reviewing its policies to determine if they are out of date for a couple years, but was told Thursday the project is nearing completion.
In athletic department news, Interim Athletic Director Jeff O’Malley said no update was available for the proposed baseball stadium, but said Marshall Athletics was working on the topic “daily” and he expects some information will be available soon.
Marshall’s football team has been selected to play in a bowl game in New Orleans next week against future Sun Belt Conference opponent Louisiana. O’Malley said Marshall gets to keep the first $100,000 of ticket sales purchased through the university, but had only sold about 350 as of Thursday.
He said Marshall Athletics is encouraging the Marshall community to purchase proxy tickets that can be given to students or a charity in the New Orleans area so those who cannot afford to attend the game can go.