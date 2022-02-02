CHARLESTON — At the midpoint of its first year of operation, Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School is already beefing up its fleet of instructional aircraft by adding a third Cirrus SR20 single-engine aircraft, ordering two more and buying a twin-engine Piper Seminole trainer.
The flight school, located at Charleston’s West Virginia International Yeager Airport, opened its commercial pilot bachelor’s degree program last fall with 23 students and two Cirrus SR20s, equipped with state-of-the-art avionics and parachutes that enable safe, whole-aircraft emergency descents.
The new aircraft are expected to be delivered by the end of this year, Carl Mummert, head of Marshall’s aviation division, said Wednesday during a meeting of the Charleston airport’s governing board.
Among other MU aviation developments mentioned during an update on the flight school, Mummert said discussions have been held on potential Marshall research projects involving eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft and eVTOL battery improvements in conjunction with the Charleston airport and other entities.
Following delays caused by supply chain issues, the official opening for the new U.S. Customs building, the facility responsible for the “International” portion of the Charleston airport’s new name, is now scheduled for March 18, according to Nick Keller, the airport’s director and CEO.
Once open, the building, located adjacent to the airport’s Capital Jet Service general aviation terminal, will serve as West Virginia’s only official port of entry for international passengers and freight. Since no commercial flights now fly directly to or from overseas airports from Charleston, the Customs building initially will serve only private and military aircraft carrying up to 20 people, or international air cargo flights.
To be classified as international, an airport has to have an onsite U.S. Customs building but is not required to offer direct commercial flights to airports in foreign countries.
The airport board voted last year to approve a marketing committee recommendation to change Yeager Airport’s name to West Virginia International Yeager Airport effective Jan. 1, the date the Customs building had been expected to open. But the Federal Aviation Administration recently asked the airport board to pass a resolution officially renaming the airport, so the new name could appear on future FAA maps and documents.
That vote was taken Wednesday, with board member Jim Dodrill casting a lone “no” vote.
Keller said after the meeting that public reaction to the airport’s newer, longer name has “overall been very positive,” with strong support coming from tourism officials and the business community.