Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School welcomed its first multi-engine aircraft, a Piper Seminole, at West Virginia International Yeager Airport on Friday.

The aircraft, piloted by Noe, left Piper’s facility in Vero Beach, Florida, Friday morning and landed shortly before 11 a.m. in Charleston, according to university officials. The plane taxied to the flight school’s hangar under a water cannon salute provided by Yeager’s crew.

It is the first of several multi-engine aircraft that Marshall expects to add to its growing fleet, the university said in a news release.

It was three years ago in February that Marshall announced intentions to form an aviation program, University President Brad D. Smith said Friday.

“The expansion of our program is an example of the success of the program, but also the shared vision of the shared vision we all have for future possibilities,” he said.

Recommended for you