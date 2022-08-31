Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Nine months after a Marshall University student was killed walking across 3rd Avenue in Huntington, the institution has launched a campaign to promote pedestrian safety.

The campaign, Heads Up Herd, was created to bring awareness to students and staff who cross the busy streets surrounding campus. The campaign focuses on reminding pedestrians to keep their heads up and their eyes off cellphones; to cross streets at crosswalks; to always look left, right and left again before crossing; and to make sure they are seen by oncoming drivers.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

