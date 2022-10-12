Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20200821-mucl-covermaybe-01.jpg

Marshall University’s Huntington campus

 Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia University’s chief budget officer has been hired as the next chief financial officer for Marshall University.

An email sent Tuesday to university stakeholders by Marshall President Brad D. Smith said Matt Tidd’s appointment will become effective Nov. 7.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Tags

Recommended for you