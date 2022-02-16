HUNTINGTON — While Marshall University’s income from tuition has taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, the school’s new leader believes that trend will soon change.
During the Marshall University Board of Governors’ regular meeting Thursday, Mark Robinson, senior vice president for finance, said the school is down about $2.9 million compared year-to-year and core tuition fees are down over $4 million. However, he said the balance of CARES Act COVID-19 relief funding was transferred to cover the shortfall.
During his first Board of Governors meeting as president, Brad D. Smith said enrollment rates are “tracking” the way the school had anticipated, given the ongoing pandemic, but he also sees a light at the end of the tunnel. He said distance learning students continue to increase and retention rates from the fall to spring semesters are up about 2.55%.
He said early indicators suggest the school enrollment may be back to pre-pandemic levels by fall.
“Examples would be admitted students are up a little over 20%, and those who’ve actually submitted a deposit are up a little over 30%,” he said.
Although the area has seen an increasing positivity rate with the omicron variant, as of Thursday only three Marshall students who live on campus were housed in quarantine, said Senior Vice President for Operations/Chief of Staff Brandi Jacobs-Jones.
“Our efforts are working, from masking to testing to vaccination rates and availability to reporting and contact tracing,” Smith said.
Smith also said the search for a new provost is well underway, with an application deadline of Feb. 17 approaching. Off-campus interviews will be held the first week of March once the field is narrowed, and on-campus interviews will follow at the end of March. A decision is expected to be announced in April.
The athletic director search is also progressing nicely, Smith said, noting four finalists have been on campus last week and this week. He expected a hiring decision to be made in the “coming weeks.”
As the state’s legislative session marked its 30th day Thursday, Smith said 43 bills affect higher education.
“We are actively engaged and partnering with our legislators,” he said. “We’re working through each of those bills to ensure that we’re collectively solving for the problems that we know will help this state get stronger and higher education get stronger.”
One of those bills is to move to a performance-based funding formula for the institutions of higher learning, which Smith said will set the state and institution up for many generations to come. Another bill specific to Marshall would mandate a law school be created at the university.
The new president said it had been a whirlwind first six weeks for him as the school navigated the pandemic, winter weather and the “action packed” onboarding process, which has included 36 different listening sessions during his planned 100-day listening tour.
“To say they’ve been candid and constructive would be an understatement. They have been incredibly informative, and there have been some major things that have emerged,” he said.
A report of what he has learned is expected to be released at a later date and will become the foundation for the next chapter of the university, he said.
Board Chairman Patrick Farrell said the board has great confidence in Smith in the mid-stage of his transition.
“‘We are’ isn’t just something we say at sporting events — it’s a mantra for the university,” he said. “We’re very encouraged by the fact that you are bringing our university together, trying to break down the silos, and I would encourage the rest of the university to participate in those listening sessions.”
He also encouraged the student body to participate in the upcoming student government election.
Among its decisions approved Thursday, the board approved the transfer of property bequeathed to it to the Marshall University Real Estate Foundation. The property, located in Milton, was given to the university for the purpose of establishing the Wilburn and Maxine Hurst Academic Scholarship Fund.
The real estate foundation was created for the purpose of receiving, selling, investing, administering and distributing resources for the benefit of Marshall University. The property was transferred to the foundation in order to fund the scholarship.
The board also approved updating eight general administration policies with some administrative changes. One policy on work schedules and employment innovation regarding the institution’s classified employees needs to be looked at further, however. The policies covered staff development, employee catastrophic leave, progressive counseling, telecommuting, payroll assignment, performance assessment and classified recruiting.
The board also updated a policy on the waiver of regular fees for third party-sponsored courses to better align with language in state code.
When discussing the employee catastrophic leave policy, the board’s faculty representative, Robin Conley Riner, said there is no parental leave policy for the faculty, questioning if there was one on the horizon.
The approval of the policy changes Thursday marks the end of a several-year project for the school. The university started a review of 98 of its policies in spring 2019.
The board also approved the renaming of the Master of Science “environmental science” degree to “environmental, safety and health” as well as adding courses in statistics and data to the Master of Science in “health informatics.” The board also approved the degree name change for the Bachelor of Science “digital forensic and information assurance” to “cyber forensic and security.”
Finally, it approved the degree deletion for a master’s in Latin, which was approved by the Graduate Council in 2017, but a recent audit discovered the deletion had never officially been approved by the Board of Governors.