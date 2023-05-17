HUNTINGTON — Two Marshall University faculty members are among the co-principal investigators on a neuroscience research project for which $20 million in National Science Foundation (NSF) grant funds were announced as part of NSF’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR).
Nadja Spitzer, associate professor of biological sciences, and Suzanne Strait, associate director of science and research at the Higher Education Policy Commission and a tenured faculty member in Marshall’s College of Science, are among the leaders in the West Virginia Network for Functional Neuroscience and Transcriptomics (WV-NFNT), a statewide collaboration of neuroscientists and bioinformaticists working to position West Virginia as a center for impactful neuroscience research.
Others in the group include Principal Investigator Juliana Serafin, senior director of science and research at the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, and co-principal investigators Randy Nelson of the Department of Neuroscience at West Virginia University and Umesh Reddy, professor of genetics and genomics at West Virginia State University.
The West Virginia Science and Technology Plan, published in 2021, identified neuroscience and data science as areas that are strong with potential for growth in the Mountain State. According to the HEPC’s Science, Technology and Research Division, the new network established with support from this grant will foster collaboration among the state’s neuroscientists and bioinformaticists to help position West Virginia for impactful research in circuit and synaptic plasticity, the study of changes in neurons and the connections between them as the result of developmental or environmental changes.
According to the HEPC, the WV-NFNT will expand the capability and diversity of those working in the fields of neuroscience and data science by implementing specific education and workforce development activities to engage students, especially those who are rural, first-generation college students, and other underrepresented groups.
Marshall will receive $6 million as part of this NSF grant.