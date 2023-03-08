Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Engineering professionals and graduates who want to pursue a master’s degree in engineering management will have a new option at Marshall University — with completely flexible scheduling — beginning in August 2023.

Marshall’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences plans to transition its master’s of science in engineering management degree program to a 100% online program beginning in the fall semester.

