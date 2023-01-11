HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will receive more than $8 million in grant funding to support training of school-based mental health service providers.
The program provides funding to train school counselors, social workers, psychologists and other mental health professionals qualified to provide school-based mental health services. Its goal is expanding the pipeline of workers into low-income public schools to address shortages of school-based mental health service professionals.
The five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration Program totals $8.3 million, with $1.66 million being distributed annually to the university.
Amy Saunders, managing director of the Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery and the principal investigator for the grant, said it was a opportunity to grow the behavioral health workforce in West Virginia schools.
“The funding will help support students who want to work in high-need local education agencies in counties throughout the state by paying for their tuition, paying for their internship or field placements, and providing funding for sign-on bonuses to keep the professionals in West Virginia helping our youths,” she said.
The Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration Program was created to establish partnerships between institutions of higher education and local schools and educational agencies.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., made the announcement Thursday. Both are members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Manchin said it is important for the state to strengthen school-based mental health services and ensure students have a safe and healthy learning environment.
“I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the funding,” he said. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster mental health services and support our students across the Mountain State.”
Capito said children are the future of the state and need the best school resources possible.
“Mental health struggles among younger age groups have risen the last 10 years, but counseling services at schools have not improved at the same rate,” she said. “This grant provides Marshall University with the resources to train a new generation of mental health professionals who will make classrooms a place for children to be excited and learn.”
Saunders said the project was made possible through the university’s partnership with the West Virginia Department of Education, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, and faculty in the social work, counseling, psychology and school psychology departments.
