Officials conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the West Virginia State Police Digital Forensics Lab on Monday in Huntington.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Institute for Cyber Security will continue to grow with a $1.75 million grant to establish a training center for police.

The institute announced last week the grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance Byrne Discretionary Grant Program will be used to establish a Law Enforcement Training Center in Forensic Sciences, which will include training for digital forensics and forensic genetic genealogy.

