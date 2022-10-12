Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s basketball teams will publicly showcase their talent as they tip off their preseasons next week with an outdoor event in downtown Huntington.

The Hoops in Huntington outdoor event featuring Marshall University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams is set to start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, on 3rd Avenue in front of Pullman Square with a kids knockout competition and autographs.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Tags

Recommended for you