Marshall University’s Visual Arts Center sits on 3rd Avenue across from Pullman Square in downtown Huntington. Marshall University basketball teams are set to showcase their talent with an outdoor event downtown.
Marshall University’s Visual Arts Center sits on 3rd Avenue across from Pullman Square in downtown Huntington. Marshall University basketball teams are set to showcase their talent with an outdoor event downtown.
Sholten Singer | HD Media
A green and black basketball court will be constructed on 3rd Avenue in Huntington for an outdoor event between the Marshall University Visual Arts Center and Pullman Square on Oct. 13.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s basketball teams will publicly showcase their talent as they tip off their preseasons next week with an outdoor event in downtown Huntington.
The Hoops in Huntington outdoor event featuring Marshall University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams is set to start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, on 3rd Avenue in front of Pullman Square with a kids knockout competition and autographs.
Third Avenue will transform from a highly trafficked road between the Marshall University Visual Arts Center and Pullman Square to a makeshift basketball court with a black and green Thundering Herd theme.
Marshall Athletics will take control of the street overnight Wednesday and will start building the customized court early Thursday morning.
Bleachers will be set up courtside, and VIP seating will be available at the university’s Visual Arts Center overlooking the event. More information on the VIP seating is available by contacting the Big Green Scholarship Foundation.
The event will bring to downtown Huntington student-athlete introductions for the Thundering Herd men’s and women’s teams, along with a skills challenge; 3-point competition; 3-on-3 game; hot shot competition; and scrimmage on the outdoor court. Some events will feature the women and men of the teams going head-to-head.
The events will be judged by local celebrities, including Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and Marshall University Student Body President Isabella Griffiths, among others.
It will conclude with fireworks around 9 p.m.
Christian Spears, Marshall’s director of athletics, said the event will also have interactive games, prizes, inflatables, vendors and poster signings all for Herd fans in the heart of the city.
Spears did a similar event dubbed Courtside at the Cathedral to kick off the 2018-19 basketball season while working at the University of Pittsburgh.
“Being part of a community means connecting with it and letting them in to who We Are … and what better way to do that then to bring our basketball teams downtown, put a court and some hoops on the street and let the community interact with and get to know our student-athletes,” he said.
Similar events kicking off the NCAA basketball season will happen across the country, as the date was set by the NCAA to mark the transition from off-season to the preseason, two weeks ahead of games set to start in late October.
Plans are in place for the event to be moved to the university’s Cam Henderson Center on campus should rain force the event indoors. Marshall Athletics is expected to make that decision by Tuesday afternoon but said the customized court will still be used.
The Thundering Herd men’s season opener is set for Friday, Oct. 28, in an exhibition game against the University of Charleston. Its first regular season game is Nov. 7 at Queens, in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the men’s team will return home Nov. 14 to face Tennessee Tech.
Dan D’Antoni, the men’s basketball head coach, said the showcase will be exciting.
“It will be a truly unique atmosphere down by Pullman Square and I can’t wait for our fans to experience this event,” he said.
The Marshall women open their 2022-23 campaign Thursday, Nov. 10, at Purdue before returning home Nov. 15 for a contest against West Virginia Wesleyan.
Women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper said the opportunity will give the team a chance to showcase its program in a new manner.
“Our team is fired up about the start of the year and this is a win-win for the community,” he said.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.