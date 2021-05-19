CHARLESTON — Marshall University Libraries and the Cabell County Career Technology Center unveiled a Marshall-themed Little Free Library at Yeager Airport in Charleston on Thursday.
The kelly green, M-shaped library was created out of an idea by Kelli Johnson, associate university librarian at Marshall, who spotted a “take one — leave one” book cart at the San Diego airport while traveling.
“When Marshall announced the aviation program, I felt like it was perfect timing to once again showcase how Marshall University is committed to education and empowerment of the people of West Virginia,” Johnson said in a news release. “I wanted to show that learning has no boundaries.”
The library was created by students in Bret Masters’ building technology class at the CCCTC. Johnson said it was Johnny Bradley, supervisor of library operations at Marshall, who suggested reaching out to Masters in hopes he would be willing to take on the build with his class.
“I would like to say I love a challenge,” Masters said. “This project would be a challenge in itself with the designing, cutting of angles and the construction. However, this past year with everything going on, it has pushed the challenge to a whole different level.
“Working together through problems and difficulties has been the West Virginia way. This bookcase project has exemplified that through the cooperation of everyone involved.”
Current participating students include Cody Adkins, Landyn Bowen, Haidn Cook, Landon Hanna, Nathaniel Harless, Jordon Hicks, Chase Rood, Tristin Sigman, Larry Simpson and Keegan Wooten. In addition, the following students helped with the project during the 2020 academic year: Anthony Adkins, Johnathan Jarrell, Dyllon Porter, Lane Ramey, Nick Rider, Logan Rider, Caden Robinette, Nash Ryder and Cameron Simons.
The new library is in the process of being registered as an official Little Free Library. Once the charter sign arrives and is installed, the library will be included on the world map of all registered Little Free Libraries.
In addition to promoting literacy by providing books to guests traveling through Yeager Airport, the library will also provide information about Marshall University and the degree programs offered through Marshall’s new Division of Aviation.
“We pride ourselves at CRW on being a family-friendly airport,” said Yeager Airport Director and CEO Nick Keller, referring to the airport by its international code initials. “Having a Little Free Library at Yeager Airport is another great opportunity for families to pass the time while waiting for their flight.”
Patrons are encouraged to give to and take from the Little Free Library, which will be maintained by Marshall University Libraries, while visiting Yeager Airport.
A second Marshall-themed Little Free Library is being built for the Huntington Tri-State Airport. Masters says they hope to have it completed and installed this winter.