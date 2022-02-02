HUNTINGTON — Marshall University plans to release additional COVID-19 pandemic and emergency relief funding during the spring semester.
Leah Payne, spokeswoman for Marshall University, said the university has approximately $3.2 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act remaining and funds will be distributed to students with the greatest need, using their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) applications as guidelines for what a student will be given, according to the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) guidelines.
“We are still developing plans on how that funding will be disseminated for the spring and summer terms,” Payne said. “Once those particulars are finalized, our eligible students will be notified through a campus communication that will include details on how the money will be applied to their account.”
The university distributed about $4.5 million of the money last spring, with students receiving up to $1,000 each.
West Virginia University announced last week it would also continue distributing COVID-19 relief funds, with each student receiving up to $1,500 based on their FAFSA applications.
Payne added that Marshall’s Student Government Association has an emergency grant process that is active and funded through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. The funds are meant to assist students who have economic hardships caused by the pandemic or other emergencies, including weather-related damage to personal possessions and more.
The SGA funds can be used to cover housing, food utilities, child care and more.