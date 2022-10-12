HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Art and Design will open its second round of exhibitions this fall — “Convergent,” highlighting three artists’ innovations in painting, photography and collage, and “Sense/s/,” an interactive sculpture and photography exhibition from the minds of Christiana Caro and Kimberly Lyle.
“Convergent” will be open to the public now through Friday, Oct. 21, in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery, located in the Visual Arts Center at 927 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington. The works showcase a shared yet diverse presentation of identity formation as the artists demonstrate connections between outward influences and experiences in the creation of their personal identities.
“ ‘Convergent’ names a state of coming closer together,” said Gallery Director Jamie Platt. “In this show, layers of things converge. Firstly, the exhibition brings together works by three artists living in Texas, North Carolina and Michigan. Secondly, each artist explores the way personal, social and cultural forces come together continually in the ever-evolving formation of an individual’s identity. Finally, visitors to the gallery become part of the conversation.”
The exhibition displays the works of artists Michael Hubbard, Parker Reinekker and Stafford Smith. Through the use of photographs, paintings and collages, the artists explore the links between their environments to the formation of identity of oneself.
“My hope is that learning about others’ experience of identity formation will inspire visitors to consider the forces that shape their own identities,” Platt said.
An artist talk and closing reception is set for Thursday, Oct. 20. Michael Hubbard will talk about his work at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20 in Room 209 of the Visual Arts Center. Following the talk, guests can join Hubbard in the Carroll Gallery for a reception from 6:30-8 p.m.
The Carroll Gallery is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Sense/s/” begins the second exhibition, open Monday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Nov. 4, in the Birke Art Gallery in Smith Hall on Marshall’s campus. “Sense/s/” combines the creations of artists Christiana Caro and Kimberly Lyle.
Caro’s photographs with Lyle’s interactive sculptures display the nexus of the relationship of scientific measurements and technological progress to fundamental modes of viewing and observing the world. Both reflect on the interface of the body with technology to imagine forms that might allow individuals to uncover other ways of knowing.
“In the contemporary climate, there is a lot of speculation about whether (or when) machines with artificial intelligence might one day coexist on a par with human beings,” Platt explained. “Caro and Lyle examine the question by looking at differences in the way each gathers and processes sensory information, specifically in the realm of sight and hearing. Visitors to ‘Sense(s)’ will probably come away with more questions than answers. According to Caro and Lyle, this is a good thing.”
A closing reception is planned from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.
All School of Art and Design events are free and open to the public. For gallery hours and more information, visit https://www.marshall.edu/art-galleries/ or call the School of Art and Design at 304-696-7299.