HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Art and Design will open its second round of exhibitions this fall — “Convergent,” highlighting three artists’ innovations in painting, photography and collage, and “Sense/s/,” an interactive sculpture and photography exhibition from the minds of Christiana Caro and Kimberly Lyle.

“Convergent” will be open to the public now through Friday, Oct. 21, in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery, located in the Visual Arts Center at 927 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington. The works showcase a shared yet diverse presentation of identity formation as the artists demonstrate connections between outward influences and experiences in the creation of their personal identities.

