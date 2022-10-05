Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

i-PhK2rNZ-X3.jpg

Marshall University Foundation Inc. officials Joe Allwood, Ron Area and Scott Anderson pose with the ceremonial check representing the Marshall Rises campaign total.

 Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — Marshall Rises, the largest fundraising campaign in Marshall University history, has raised more than $176 million in support of the university, the Marshall University Foundation recently announced.

More than 50,000 gifts were recorded during the campaign, according to the foundation, spread across 1,300 designations at the university and ensuring that a range of programs and projects were directly touched by the campaign.

Recommended for you